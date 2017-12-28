The beginning of every new year brings with it the hope that no matter how good the old year was, the next one will be even better. Often this generalized sense of optimism lacks a clear plan or idea of how to bring it to fruition.

However, 2018 will be different.

Thanks to a 2014 decision by NDP leader Andrea Horwath to bring down the minority government of Premier Kathleen Wynne, Ontarians will get the chance to select both their provincial and municipal representatives within the same year.

While it might be ideal to spread elections out over a more than a span of mere months, the closeness of the dates gives voters enormous power to reshape the province’s political landscape to their liking.

Traditionally, Hamilton Community News does not endorse candidates for office, and there are no plans to change that policy. If one favours the status quo or wants a wholesale change it’s a personal choice. The newspaper’s job is to help you educate yourself about the candidates so you can make up your mind based on what’s most important to you and then vote accordingly.

Elections are the only time where the voice of the people is truly at full strength. Once elected, politicians can ignore the popular will for four straight years if they see fit. The only chance that citizens have to effectively hold them to account is through the ballot box.

It may be fashionable to say that voting doesn’t matter because all candidates are basically the same. It may give one a sense of tragic nobility to refuse to vote based on the idea that since one’s preferred candidate seems to have little chance of victory that the system is rigged. However, anyone with even the most rudimentary sense of recent political history knows that neither excuse holds much water.

The challenge of 2018 is to become educated on the issues at both the provincial and local levels. Talk to candidates and party activists to see what their platforms are all about. Ask good, probing questions and don’t accept wishy-washy or weasely answers. They are asking for your vote, it’s your right to demand to know what they plan to do with it. Break out of the echo chamber by discussing the issues with as many different people as possible. It will allow you to see where they’re coming from and them to do the same. Minds may not be changed, but respect and empathy can be created from the effort.

Most importantly, whatever you want to say be sure to say it by marking your X on election day, as once 2018 is over you won’t get another chance at picking Ontario’s provincial and civic leaders until 2022.

And that’s a long time to have to wait.

