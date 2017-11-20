LETTER: Catholic, public football champs should face each other

Opinion 07:10 AM by Darrell J. Hicks Hamilton Mountain News

The Hamilton senior football championships are anticlimactic and disappointing.

Looking back in history, the Catholic champion would always play the public champion. The winner was declared the best team in Hamilton.

Where is the sense of pride? Where is the sense of dignity? Where is the sense of honour?

Where is the sense of history for Hamilton high school football?

On the gridiron, if you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best.  If our high school champions keep tucking tail and running to play in Caledonia, Halton or Welland, then we will never know the best team in Hamilton.

Darrell J. Hicks

Ancaster

