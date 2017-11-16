COLUMN: If it can go wrong on my car, it does

I tend to be hard on cars.

It’s not that I do dumb things behind the wheel or am careless in keeping them safe, but it just seems like my vehicles have a higher than average rate of Murphy’s Law-esque occurrences.

Did you know that I accidentally cut my own brakes? The minivan I had was being helped out of some deep snow on the side of a rural Alberta highway and I ended up wrapping the tow chain around the brake line. The result: an unstuck van, with no brakes. Then just for yucks, the car gods decreed that the mechanics who replaced the line should leave it just loose enough for all the brake fluid to leak out over a period of three weeks or so.

Needless to say, I know the emergency braking procedure pretty darn well.

Radiators have also been an on going source of fun. I can’t count the number of times when seemingly out of nowhere the engine temperature light came on, requiring me to crank the heat (this almost invariably occurred on the hottest day of the year) until I could make it to service station to top it up. I also once drove home from Indiana with a leak in the rad hose which required me to stop every couple of hours to refill the antifreeze.

For a couple of years I had a small crack in my distributor cap, which meant that on misty mornings when the temperature and humidity were just right the plugs would get wet and the van wouldn’t start.

When my poor old van was on his last legs, the transmission started going. Given that my former employer was at least a month behind on my paycheques, I couldn’t afford to get it fixed and I couldn’t afford to get a new car. However, what I could afford was transmission fluid which never lasted very long.

I knew the van was a goner when I slowed down on the QEW and couldn’t get it back above second gear.

The good news is that from my experience, breaking down on the highway isn’t as nightmarish as you might imagine. I was fortunate that I’ve always able to get over to the shoulder before the vehicle went kaput. I’ve also found OPP officers to be quite helpful and polite when responding to my plight. They understand that these things happen and as long as I’m safe and not causing a hazard, there’s no sense in getting worked up about it.

My car-care habits have gotten a lot better, but I still find myself putting off routine maintenance. I think it’s a combination of knowing that if I don’t change my oil every 5,000 km my car isn’t going to explode and the nagging thought in the back of my mind that going to the mechanic is expensive and that for financial reasons I should put it off as long as I can. (Intellectually, I know that an oil, lube and filter is no longer something I have to save up for, but it’s just one of those notions that won’t leave my subconscious.)