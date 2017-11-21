COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: The rebirth Of Concession Street

Concession Street has gone through many transformations throughout the years and is currently enjoying a renaissance.

Until 1909 it was known as Stone Road. It is the oldest business and shopping district on the Mountain.

After nine months of major road construction in 2015, at a cost of $10 million, the street looks totally transformed and pleasing to the eye.

With its many hair salons and barbershops, Concession Street is known as the Salon District Of Hamilton. I have friends that have got their hair done at Salon A.G. (440 Concession St.) and they rave about the great job Melissa and her staff do, along with their overall pleasant experience.