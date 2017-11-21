COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: The rebirth Of Concession Street

Concession Street has gone through many transformations throughout the years and is currently enjoying a renaissance.
Until 1909 it was known as Stone Road. It is the oldest business and shopping district on the Mountain.
After nine months of major road construction in 2015, at a cost of $10 million, the street looks totally transformed and pleasing to the eye.
With its many hair salons and barbershops, Concession Street is known as the Salon District Of Hamilton. I have friends that have got their hair done at Salon A.G. (440 Concession St.) and they rave about the great job Melissa and her staff do, along with their overall pleasant experience.
If you’re in the mood for a sub, Speedy Subs (562 Concession St.) is a Hamilton staple.
The Zoetic Theatre, formerly known as The Movie Palace, has a rich history. The renovated theatre showcases live acts as well as nostalgic movies. It’s a great night out if you’re looking for something to do.
The former Hillcrest Restaurant was a landmark on Concession. That property is now occupied by a Shoppers Drug Mart. Across the street, the former Dairy Queen, which was a summer tradition for decades, is now inhabited by a Tim Hortons.
The old Henderson Hospital was rebuilt and renamed the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.
Ever year, revellers come out to enjoy the sights and sounds of Streetfest, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past June.
Also, a new initiative called Sidewalk Sounds showcases live music, vendors and food every third Friday evening from May to September.
Human and automotive traffic has increased along that corridor, which is a sign of a vibrant and flourishing street. The street has a smalltown feel where everyone knows each other.
Sam Lawrence Park, located at the west end of Concession Street, offers a spectacular view of the lower city.
Concession Street is on its way to becoming the next James Street North, Ottawa Street or Locke Street of our city.
If you haven’t been to Concession Street lately, I suggest you check it out one day — you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise!
Phil Capobianco is a Hamilton Mountain writer. He can be contacted at philcapo@hotmail.com.
Concession Street has gone through many transformations throughout the years and is currently enjoying a renaissance.
Until 1909 it was known as Stone Road. It is the oldest business and shopping district on the Mountain.
After nine months of major road construction in 2015, at a cost of $10 million, the street looks totally transformed and pleasing to the eye.
With its many hair salons and barbershops, Concession Street is known as the Salon District Of Hamilton. I have friends that have got their hair done at Salon A.G. (440 Concession St.) and they rave about the great job Melissa and her staff do, along with their overall pleasant experience.
If you’re in the mood for a sub, Speedy Subs (562 Concession St.) is a Hamilton staple.
The Zoetic Theatre, formerly known as The Movie Palace, has a rich history. The renovated theatre showcases live acts as well as nostalgic movies. It’s a great night out if you’re looking for something to do.
The former Hillcrest Restaurant was a landmark on Concession. That property is now occupied by a Shoppers Drug Mart. Across the street, the former Dairy Queen, which was a summer tradition for decades, is now inhabited by a Tim Hortons.
The old Henderson Hospital was rebuilt and renamed the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.
Ever year, revellers come out to enjoy the sights and sounds of Streetfest, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past June.
Also, a new initiative called Sidewalk Sounds showcases live music, vendors and food every third Friday evening from May to September.
Human and automotive traffic has increased along that corridor, which is a sign of a vibrant and flourishing street. The street has a smalltown feel where everyone knows each other.
Sam Lawrence Park, located at the west end of Concession Street, offers a spectacular view of the lower city.
Concession Street is on its way to becoming the next James Street North, Ottawa Street or Locke Street of our city.
If you haven’t been to Concession Street lately, I suggest you check it out one day — you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise!
Phil Capobianco is a Hamilton Mountain writer. He can be contacted at philcapo@hotmail.com.
Concession Street has gone through many transformations throughout the years and is currently enjoying a renaissance.
Until 1909 it was known as Stone Road. It is the oldest business and shopping district on the Mountain.
After nine months of major road construction in 2015, at a cost of $10 million, the street looks totally transformed and pleasing to the eye.
With its many hair salons and barbershops, Concession Street is known as the Salon District Of Hamilton. I have friends that have got their hair done at Salon A.G. (440 Concession St.) and they rave about the great job Melissa and her staff do, along with their overall pleasant experience.
If you’re in the mood for a sub, Speedy Subs (562 Concession St.) is a Hamilton staple.
The Zoetic Theatre, formerly known as The Movie Palace, has a rich history. The renovated theatre showcases live acts as well as nostalgic movies. It’s a great night out if you’re looking for something to do.
The former Hillcrest Restaurant was a landmark on Concession. That property is now occupied by a Shoppers Drug Mart. Across the street, the former Dairy Queen, which was a summer tradition for decades, is now inhabited by a Tim Hortons.
The old Henderson Hospital was rebuilt and renamed the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.
Ever year, revellers come out to enjoy the sights and sounds of Streetfest, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past June.
Also, a new initiative called Sidewalk Sounds showcases live music, vendors and food every third Friday evening from May to September.
Human and automotive traffic has increased along that corridor, which is a sign of a vibrant and flourishing street. The street has a smalltown feel where everyone knows each other.
Sam Lawrence Park, located at the west end of Concession Street, offers a spectacular view of the lower city.
Concession Street is on its way to becoming the next James Street North, Ottawa Street or Locke Street of our city.
If you haven’t been to Concession Street lately, I suggest you check it out one day — you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise!
Phil Capobianco is a Hamilton Mountain writer. He can be contacted at philcapo@hotmail.com.