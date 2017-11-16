EDITORIAL: Hamilton's bus service is coming to a dead end

Hamilton councillors made a commitment to vastly improve its transit service a few years ago by approving a 10-year transit strategy.

The plan included installing a number of new transit lanes with signal priority for buses, new buses, additional drivers, and a plethora of capital investments, including a $200 million bus barn. To help pay for it all, council approved an increase in fares over the first three years.

At the time, council members also trumpeted the fact the city had already expanded service beyond the downtown and into various parts of the suburban areas, including the Mountain and Waterdown.

Flash forward and Hamilton’s transit is in what has been termed a “crisis.” City officials have had to cancel buses as they deal with a 19 per cent absenteeism rate among drivers, while transit management addresses its own turnovers and scandals. To be sure, in the last seven years Hamilton has invested almost $219 million into the HSR, but questions from the community are how and where did that money improve the service?

The HSR system is on track to lose money this year. It continues to shed riders and service remains limited within suburban areas. And it comes at the same time the bus drivers’ union attempts to make a case that the HSR should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to operating the $1 billion light-rail transit system.

While Hamilton’s bus service may not be in a “crisis,” it certainly is in a mess. The opaque transit vision contributed to the latest showdown between bus drivers and the city, with the union scoring a standing eight count over councillors who quickly agreed to spend $4 million to hire 58 new bus operators.

During the arduous debate among the community as to whether the city should spend money on the LRT or focus on bolstering its bus service, it was identified many times that the bus service didn’t meet the community’s needs. It still doesn’t. Transit provides efficient, reliable service within the downtown core. However, beyond the downtown, the service was and is spotty and unreliable, especially for people trying to get to work at Hamilton’s various business parks.

A contributing factor to the unequal transit service across the city is the growing archaic reasoning behind continuing the area-rating of the service. Councillors decided a few years ago to delay a debate on the controversial topic to the next term. That decision only reinforces the lack of political will to settle once and for all whether to properly support Hamilton’s transit service or to continue with a limited operation that services fewer people at a higher cost to taxpayers.