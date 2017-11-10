MP Bob Bratina Column: Standing up for families

Two years have passed since my election as your Member of Parliament for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek. In those two years we have made a number of accomplishments, such as reducing wait times for EI benefits from two weeks to one, restoring the age of eligibility for Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement from 67 to 65, providing monthly grants to people providing care to our veterans, and introducing the new Canada Child Benefit (CCB) that’s helping nine out of 10 families receive more money each month.

In Hamilton, during the month of July for example, 44,000 families received government cheques helping over 80,000 children, and totaling over $27 million dollars to be spent in our city. According to economists, those CCB cheques have positively affected the economy by a small but significant amount. The governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz has said the program may have encouraged stay-at-home parents to return to the workforce by helping to cover daycare costs.

More changes to benefit Canadians are coming. We’re lowering taxes on small businesses, to 10 per cent in 2018 and nine per cent by 2019. We will be making cost of living increases to the CCB starting in July 2018. We’re supporting up to 40,000 affordable childcare spaces over the next three years and are improving Canada’s EI system to make maternity and parental benefits more flexible.

Over the past two years, hundreds of individuals and families of modest income have had their income tax filed for free during our Community Volunteer Income Tax Clinic that my staff runs in March and April each year. We have also hosted a number of public consultations, including the most recent one which helped guide our Finance Minister on the proposed tax changes for small businesses and incorporated individuals.

Since our government came into office more than 500,000 jobs have been created, according to the most recent Labour Force survey from Statistics Canada, with over 35,000 of those in the last month alone. Hamilton currently enjoys the lowest unemployment rate of the 10 largest cities in Canada at 4.2 per cent.

Critics of the government cannot deny the vibrancy of our economy. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects the Canadian economy to grow by 3.2 per cent this year, best in the G7 nations, and up from its earlier forecast of 2.8 per cent. By comparison the expectation for the United States is 2.1 per cent.

As we work to continue to strengthen and grow our economy, we are looking for your input. Please share your ideas for Budget 2018 through social media by using the hashtag #YourBudget2018 or by taking a survey on the website www.budget.gc.ca/pbc18.

I’ll conclude with a reminder that the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is scheduled to arrive again on its annual visit to the tracks along Gage Park on the evening of Nov. 28. I’m proud to have played a part in creating what has become a holiday season tradition for our city.