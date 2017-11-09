COLUMN: The pain of war that never goes away

When I was in journalism school I did a radio documentary on my great uncle Samuel Driffield Woodman, who was killed when the plane he was piloting crashed the day after the Second World War came to an end.

Family lore had it that the maintenance crew that was supposed to be looking after his aircraft celebrated a little too much at the news and neglected their duties. True or not, on his flight the next day the wing fell off his plane and the crash killed all those onboard.

My first stop was to talk with a childhood friend of my great uncle “Woody”.

“All our boys were ‘Woody,’ ” my grandmother told me at the time.

My great uncle’s buddy talked about all the things they did together as kids giving me an insight into the youthful nature of a man I never knew. He told me about the pair’s plans to join the Air Force together, with dreams of becoming aircrew. His voice was tinged with what-might-have-been when he told me that his poor eyesight precluded him from flight training.

When I asked him about how he felt when he heard that Woody had died I could feel the hurt in his suddenly far away voice. Time had not dimmed the fact that his youthful best friend had been taken from him too soon.

In some ways my interview with my grandmother was easier. I had spent hundreds of hours with her when my grandfather was in the hospital. We’d often spoke about family history, including about my great uncle, but this was different — I wasn’t talking to her as her grandson, but as an aspiring journalist.

She told me about his life, his crash and even reminded me that my father was named after him. Then it came to the question that I’d never asked before. One that I knew needed to be asked: what was it like for her lose her beloved little brother in such a tragic manner.

It was the only time I ever saw my grandmother sob. The memory of that sight and those sounds is still raw within my psyche. It brings tears to my eyes and a twinge of regret that I put her through that. I know it was a story she wanted to tell, but that doesn’t make the memory any less powerful.

As the years roll on it’s tempting for those of us who haven’t experienced the death of a loved one in war to imagine that the grief dulls with time. When I spoke to my grandmother and my great uncle’s friend, they’d lived almost 55 years since Woody’s plane went down. They had families, careers, triumphs and tragedies, but the memory of his passing was still with them. They still missed him.