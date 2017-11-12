COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: Stay positive throughout your job search

Summer is over and winter is fast looming on the horizon.
This is the time of the year when it becomes more difficult to stay positive during our job search activities, but we have to keep moving forward using determination and willpower.
So if your job search feels like it’s dragging on and on, here are a few strategies to help keep you going.
Refuse to give up
Keep telling yourself not to give up despite the stages that you may be going through. Denial, anger, grief and depression, then final acceptance, are all stages that are normal during the job search process.
Tell yourself that you did not lose your last job, but the employer lost the opportunity to have your talent on their team. Keep telling yourself positive statements to stay positive and motivated through the process.
If you keep thinking negatively and blame yourself for things not going smoothly, it will be harder for you to stay positive. The more positive self-talk you use, the more positive you will feel and the more active you will become.
Seek assistance
Why go through this journey alone? Employment Ontario service providers in your area are there to assist you.
Services, which are all free and funded by Employment Ontario, include resume and cover letter development, workshops, a resource centre with computer use and other services to help you in your quest toward sustainable employment.
Spend energy on things that you can control
You can’t make an employer call you back, you can’t influence how many other qualified candidates apply for the job, so why worry about it?
Focus your energy on what you can control, including your online profiles, especially on LinkedIn, maybe upgrading your computer skills as well as sending out marketing letters to potential employers.
Set goals and then modify your behaviour to ensure success. Reward yourself when you attain a goal however small it may be.
Keep busy
Job searching is a job in itself. You need to maintain a regular and productive schedule while keeping a positive outlook.
Get out of the house and go to places where you can mix with positive people such as a workshop or the resource centre at a career centre.
Peter Lesser is an employment specialist and facilitator at the Goodwill Career Centre at 1050 Upper Gage Ave., 905-536-8488 ext. 1307.
