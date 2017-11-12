COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: Stay positive throughout your job search

Summer is over and winter is fast looming on the horizon.

This is the time of the year when it becomes more difficult to stay positive during our job search activities, but we have to keep moving forward using determination and willpower.

So if your job search feels like it’s dragging on and on, here are a few strategies to help keep you going.

Refuse to give up

The more positive self-talk you use, the more positive you will feel and the more active you will become.

Keep telling yourself not to give up despite the stages that you may be going through. Denial, anger, grief and depression, then final acceptance, are all stages that are normal during the job search process.

Tell yourself that you did not lose your last job, but the employer lost the opportunity to have your talent on their team. Keep telling yourself positive statements to stay positive and motivated through the process.

Seek assistance

Why go through this journey alone? Employment Ontario service providers in your area are there to assist you.

Services, which are all free and funded by Employment Ontario, include resume and cover letter development, workshops, a resource centre with computer use and other services to help you in your quest toward sustainable employment.