EDITORIAL: Cracking the blue wall

On the surface, the proposed policing reforms the Ontario Liberals have tabled under the Safer Ontario Act would seem to be an attempt at fixing a series of problems that have been festering for nearly 20 years.

It offers desperately needed updates to a set of bureaucratic acts, including the Ontario Police Services Act, which were initially introduced to help provide transparency and accountability to Ontario’s policing services that have become opaque and bureaucratic.

One of the most anticipated reforms is providing police chiefs the ability to suspend officers without pay under certain circumstances. In 2016, in Hamilton alone there were 12 officers suspended, sitting at home collecting a paycheque at a cost to taxpayers of about half a million dollars a year. One of the more egregious examples of an officer taking advantage of the system was David Doel who faced 13 disciplinary charges. Over four years he collected over $500,000 before retiring.

Ontario is the only province in Canada that allows suspensions with pay (unless the officer is sentenced to jail time). The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police has been urging the province to rescind the practice for years.

Other reforms are no less important, especially from those Hamiltonians who say they continue to be victimized by police conduct.

When Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Michael Tulloch held public hearings on the issue, including in Hamilton in 2016, residents said the agencies that governed the police have allowed them to created “culture of suspicion and retaliation” against victims, while targeting vulnerable populations.

The act proposes the creation of an independent police complaints system that actually is independent by establishing an inspector general to oversee and monitor police services and police service boards, including renaming the Office of the Independent Police Review Director to the Ontario Policing Complaints Agency.

The legislation also attempts to address the complaints about the wall of silence that has come to dominate the Special Investigations Unit, which probes deaths, serious injuries and sexual assaults involving police. It will — again hopefully — address the lack of transparency around the decisions made by the agency. The new powers will include the ability to lay any criminal charges uncovered during an investigation, and will hold officers accountable for not co-operating, including fines and jail time.

A lot is riding on this act to fix what has become an unaccountable and intransigent policing system. The changes, if they are passed and implemented correctly, are Ontario’s first step in correcting a system that has long ignored the cries from the community for reform.