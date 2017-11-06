LETTER: Take the plunge and designate our treasures as nationally recognized ecosystems

The cat is out of the bag, so to speak.

The megalopolis that is Greater Toronto is wise to our secrets — that 100-plus waterfalls are pouring down our Niagara Escarpment into town and coursing through our beloved waterways into Lake Ontario.

It is time that all levels of government take the plunge — as they did for the Rouge River complex — and designate some of these treasures as parks with a capital “P.”

My suggestion for Spencer Gorge is to develop it into a nationally recognized ecosystem with limited but defined public access via boardwalks above and below, stairways, pathways, and a suspension bridge or two linking the Tews Falls/Dundas Peak Trail with the Webster’s Falls Trail.