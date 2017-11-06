Maria Pearson column: Beware carbon monoxide

Moving the clocks forward this past weekend is a definite sign that winter is coming. Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

The Ontario Fire Code requires that you have a working CO alarm adjacent to each sleeping area of the home if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage. CO is a silent killer because it is an invisible, tasteless, and odourless gas that is deadly. CO is produced when fuels are not completely burned in fuel-burning appliances and devices such as furnaces, gas or wood fireplaces, gas hot water heaters, gas stoves, gas barbeques, portable fuel-burning heaters, generators, and vehicles. Ensure fuel-burning appliances, chimney, and vents are cleaned and inspected annually. Be sure outside appliance vents are not blocked.

Last year, the Southmeadow neighbourhood project was completed (King Street to Millen Road, from the escarpment to Highway 8). A number of deficiencies still remain and I wish to advise residents that the work completed will be inspected this fall and the contractor is scheduled to return next year to repair the deficiencies. Do not hesitate to contact my office should you have a concern regarding works in your neighbourhood.

Decommissioning of the water reservoir at John Santarelli Park (Millen Road and Maple Drive) and restoration of the park has been completed. I commend our staff and the contractors for a great job. Many positive comments have come to me from residents that the work was completed with minimal impact to the neighbourhood, and residents are very pleased with the results. I want to thank the neighbourhood for your patience as this work was completed.

I hope residents in the Hunter Estates Neighbourhood have had an opportunity to enjoy the new play structure recently installed at Hunter Estates Park. This equipment replaced the aging structure that was donated and installed by Saturn Canada in 1994 that was well used by the community.

Congratulations to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church on their 100th anniversary celebrating the consecration of their first church built on Beach Road in 1917. The event was held this past Sunday at their new church built on Barton Street in 1974 just east of Kenilworth. A very proud congregation came together to celebrate. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your day.

A special thanks goes to the Asma Khan, President of the Jinnah Cultural Society of Hamilton. Asma oversaw and co-ordinated the first Pakistani community event, "Let’s Think Forward" fundraiser for Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation to raise funds for cardiac healthcare and equipment in Hamilton. The goal for the first event, held Nov. 5 at the Grand Olympia, was $60,000. The goal was surpassed, with over $66,000 raised in a matter of hours. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who attended and donated.

Wearing a poppy, we are reminded of the losses so many families have suffered having loved ones go off to war to fight for the freedom our country enjoys today. Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day. I urge everyone to attend the ceremony at the Stoney Creek Cenotaph which begins at 10:30 a.m. Those who are not able to attend, a minute of silence at 11 a.m. is a small task to honour the long departed soldiers and their families.