LETTER: LRT is Liberals' power play to gain political foothold in Hamilton

Has anyone else noticed that, ever since the transit union's request to operate the LRT was backed by council, Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals have stopped discussing LRT in Hamilton?

Not only that, but now our union appears to be making a move to reach out to unions in other cities to advocate they control the LRTs in their cities as well.

This now shows the true nature of the project and the Liberals’ real intentions.

The LRT is not just a transit project, it is a way for the Liberals to gain control of our transportation system.

Not only that, I am willing to put money on them using this as an election tactic to try and gain ground in Hamilton, particularly with the younger crowd, who have been the main supporters of the project.

Now, however, Kathleen Wynne is in a sticky situation. If she gives the union what they want, the government loses control — the entire point of it.

And if they don't give in, the NDP will continue to have a stronghold over the union votes.

Moving forward to the 2018 municipal election, it will be enjoyable as we watch how much of this becomes a ballot issue.

Sarah Warry-Poljanski

Hamilton Mountain

