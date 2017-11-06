GROWING GREEN: How to beat tomato blight

If you grow tomatoes, this past summer was either the best or the worst season ever.

The crop got off to a slow start in the cool wet spring and summer.

Then in August, when we’re normally slicing those juicy, red globes for salads or sandwiches, late blight hit. Brown rings, haloed by yellow or orange circles, appeared on the older leaves first. Soon large brown blotches developed on the fruit.

The tomatoes that you nurtured carefully for two months were ruined — late season blight struck again!

This fungus is the same disease that destroyed Ireland’s potato crop in the 1840s.

What can be done about it? The bad news is: not much. The fault lies in the weather. The spores of tomato blight are always present in the soil, but they multiply rapidly in cool, wet weather.

To reduce the likelihood of future infestations you can take precautions: dispose of damaged plants in the garbage, not the compost; don’t grow tomatoes in the same place next year; never water from the top; don’t grow tomatoes near potatoes.

If you spot the symptoms early enough you can pick unaffected fruit and let it ripen indoors. But be careful — early blight, Septoria leaf spot, and drought-stress look similar. These also cause leaves to brown but will not kill the plant. Look for dark lesions on the stem and fuzzy growth on the undersides of leaves—these are sure signs of late blight.

So how could this possibly be the best season for tomatoes? As luck would have it, I bought Mountain Magic tomato seeds from William Dam Seeds in Flamborough. Resistant to blight, the golf-ball-sized tomatoes are tasty and prolific.

Better still, they kept producing into October. True to their name, they grew like magic in my garden!