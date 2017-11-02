COLUMN: Silly sounding idea on distracted walking has some merit

Earlier this week, Etobicoke Centre MPP Yvan Baker introduced a private member’s bill that would fine pedestrians for crossing the road while using a cell phone or MP3 player — a distracted walking law if you will.

On the surface, this sounds like an utterly ridiculous idea, the nanny state run amok. Why should I be forced to put my phone down? Shouldn’t it be drivers who are responsible for not running me down in a crosswalk?

The point of the bill isn’t to let motorists off the hook if they hit a pedestrian (those charges carry much higher penalties than a maximum $125 fine), but rather to prevent preventable incidents regardless of who’s at fault.

I’m sure everyone has been told at some point to look both ways before crossing the street. It’s so ingrained in me that I do it even when I’m crossing with the light. In a way that’s all this bill seeks to do — to ensure that people are as aware of their surroundings as can be legislated. And it’s that lack of awareness by texters that’s at the heart of what has been dubbed the “zombie bill.”

We’ve all seen them, people so glued to their phones that they bump into walls or stumble on uneven sidewalks. I’ve even seen signs telling people not to text and use the stairs lest they take a tumble. It’s almost comical until you realize what happens when a distracted walker steps out into traffic unaware that the light has changed since the last time they looked up from their screen. Best case — a lot of honking and curse words. Worst case — ambulance sirens.

This isn’t just a hypothetical concern. The Canadian Press cited a study by Toronto Public Health that found that inattentive pedestrians were 40 per cent more likely to be struck by cars than those who weren’t distracted.

Personal safety on city streets is a shared responsibility and in the spaces where walkers and drivers interact, both need to give their full attention to what’s going on around them. Pedestrians, not being encased in glass and steel, are vulnerable and require special protections. That’s why we have sidewalks, zebra crossings and walk signals. Even if walkers choose to break the rules, drivers and cyclists must do what they can to avoid hitting those crossing the street on foot.

However, walkers have their part to play too when it comes to keeping themselves safe. I can’t count the times when I avoided serious injury (or even death) while crossing the road only because I noticed that some driver wasn’t paying attention. Sometimes I’ve waved to catch the motorist’s eye, others I’ve just given way figuring it would be better for me to back down and be safe, than be right and in traction.

Had I been distracted by my phone things might have turned out quite differently.

It doesn’t seem to me to be an undue burden or an unreasonable thing to do to ask someone to momentarily tear themselves away from their personal screen to do something that could keep them safe. Your friends will forgive you for making them wait an extra 30 seconds for your reply.