LETTER: Job search can be long, frustrating task for seniors

After an unsuccessful attempt at retirement, I was forced to re-enter the workforce. Unfortunately, like many seniors, the finances I had projected to support myself and my family proved to be short of the goal. So I checked out the local job banks to see what is available. This is where the problem started.

It seems the general thought today is once you pass 65 years old you are basically useless. I can now appreciate how passing 65 is a major problem for any senior looking for employment. Submit your resume and expect some replies. After all, most seniors have vast experience in positions a younger person could not possibly have. All seems well until they find out your age and while they are not allowed to ask this during the interview, it’s easy for them find out. At a face-to-face interview, it becomes obvious I am no spring chicken. At this point you are basically dead in the water. It almost seems they want someone young and stupid and unfortunately I have only one of those qualifications.

About a year ago I heard a radio advertisement for a seniors' employment agency geared to the older worker, but I found out they wanted hundreds of dollars up front, with only a vague promise to find me employment.

We hear so much in today’s media about the increased baby boomer population, so why don’t job banks have a separate section for those like me trying to find a job? They should adjust their software to show a list of part-time and full time positions available for seniors. Seniors could check them out when needed and without sorting through hundreds of positions involving heavy lifting and jobs geared to those entering the workforce for the first time.

I also think this would be an unique opportunity for employment agencies to fill their quotas and allow companies looking for senior employees to fast-track a potential applicant. The agency might even hire a senior to interview any person applying for a position in this category, which would make them feel more comfortable. It’s embarrassing to meet with a person younger than your children and to feel they are really only going through the motions.

Allowing baby boomers to continue working not only brings meaning to their lives, but they continue to pay taxes which is good for our economy. It seems like a win-win situation if employment agencies and companies would only adjust their way of thinking.

