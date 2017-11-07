COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: Lest we forget the true cost of war

On Sunday, April 9 of this year, I watched the 100th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The ceremony was broadcast live from the Vimy memorial site in France. Dignitaries from England, France and Canada joined 25,000 ordinary Canadians, including some high school students from Hamilton, in paying tribute to the thousands of Canadian soldiers who fought, were injured, or killed during the four-day battle.

I was moved by the ceremony and by the enormous Vimy monument, which is unlike any other Canadian war memorial. It is one of deep reflection and sorrow, and visibly mourns the loss of Canada’s young sons.

Over 11,000 names are etched in the stone representing each soldier who died during the First World War without a known grave.

The filthy, cold and muddy trenches, the rats and lice, the constant loud noise of explosions and gunfire, and of course, the ever-present anxiety of knowing that any moment could be your last.

Seeing names on a war memorial has a profound impact on me because these names belong to real people. Humans who may have been husbands, fathers or brothers. Humans who “short days ago lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, loved and were loved,” and now lie in Flanders Fields.

Names on a war memorial emphasize the consequences of conflict as much as the landscape of a former battlefield like Vimy Ridge.

One of the most striking moments for me during the program was when the camera scanned the landscape with its large and deep craters.

Seeing that landscape really brought home the realization of how horrible and massive the bombardment must have been to scar the land so badly with the evidence still visible 100 years later!

Although the old battlefield is now covered in grass, it is easy to imagine the horrendous conditions these soldiers had to endure.

