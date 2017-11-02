EDITORIAL: Diluting electoral reform

When Hamilton was amalgamated in 2001, the ward boundaries that were created essentially mirrored the borders of the previous municipalities.

It was believed by many councillors that it was necessary to preserve rural and suburban voices to ensure effective political representation around the merged council table. That principle of protecting a definable group — in this case the rural community — had been established in the Supreme Court’s 1991 decision in the Carter case. The court stated that while representation by population is the common benchmark for effective representation, there should be other markers to contribute to improved representation such as common history, geography, common interest and minority representation.

In the amalgamated City of Hamilton that political reality allowed for a discrepancy in voting power where Ward 14 had 17,000 people over a large geographic area, while Ward 7 had 62,000 people. Essentially, the voting power of residents in Ward 7 was diluted, putting them at risk of not having their concerns effectively represented at council.

While there are some questions about the fairness of the current diluted voter power wards, in council’s preferred electoral option, as stated at the recently concluded Ontario Municipal Board hearing on the topic, wards 7, 8, 9 will continue to have almost double the population of the Dundas and Flamborough wards.

But as the board’s executive chair pointed out after a McMaster University student presented a research paper on the topic, what happens if visible minority electors who are usually under-represented in electoral politics live in wards that already lack voting power? If the political system can protect the rural community, then how can it not protect other disenfranchised groups, such as visible minorities?

By the time of the 2018 municipal election, 17 years will have gone by since amalgamation. At the time, the Ontario Municipal Board executive chair said the protection of the rural community was politically necessary and socially acceptable. That was then. Hamilton officials like to tout the municipality, progressive enough to bid on Amazon’s second headquarters. Yet individuals of the community remain shut out of Hamilton’s political debate because of how its election system has been created.

Absolute voter parity is impossible to establish. But a political system that willingly dilutes one citizen’s votes compared to another citizen’s vote runs the risk of creating an unequal and underserved democratic system for all citizens.