Several Remembrance Day events planned in Stoney Creek area

This year’s Winona Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Patch at Lake Pointe Park was another great success thanks to a lot of hard work done by our local organizers and volunteers. Thank you again for all your time and efforts in creating a very special community family event. I heard a lot of great and positive comments about how well the day went. Thank you again to all those who helped to make this happen.

Remembrance Day is Saturday, Nov. 11 and I would like to remind everyone of the Remembrance Day Services that will take place locally. They are as follows:

The Stoney Creek Service will be held Nov. 11 at the Stoney Creek Cenotaph, King Street at Hwy. 8, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum service will be held at 9280 Airport Rd., Mount Hope, starting at 10:30 a.m. This service is normally heavily attended, so if you wish to take part, please arrive early to get a seat.

The Glanbrook service is always held the Sunday before Remembrance Day to accommodate those who can’t attend on the actual day. This years’ service will be on Sunday, Nov 5 at 2 p.m. at the Glanbrook Cenotaph, 4300 Binbrook Rd. in Binbrook.

The Hamilton Public Library is currently reaching out to the community to better understand how people are using the library. Whether you use the library a lot, a little, or not all, they want to hear from you. A short five-10 minute survey can be accessed via the following link: hpl.ca/input. You can also access the survey by visiting one of the library's 22 branches, two bookmobile locations, or by visiting their website at hpl.ca. As a bonus, survey respondents will have the chance to win 1 of 10 iPads. The survey is open until Nov. 12.

The city has started construction of a pathway on Highway 8 from E.D. Smith to Tim Hortons, just west of Winona Road. The project will be completed this fall. There is a difference between a pathway and a sidewalk and it is determined based on rural and urban considerations. If the area is still rural or in the Greenbelt, then a pathway is constructed. Quite often you still have ditches, but if you are in the urban area, then development brings a concrete sidewalk along with curbs and the removal of the ditch. If you border the Greenbelt, you will likely see a pathway instead of a sidewalk.

As always, should you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me at my office, 905.546-4513 or email Brenda.Johnson@hamilton.ca or on the web at brendajohns.ca. Just a reminder for those who use social media, if you need to reach me or have a question, I would ask that you contact me through my office as I don’t have the ability to watch social media all the time and could very well miss your question or concern.