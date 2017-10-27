LETTER: Any type of smoke is poisonous to human health

Common sense tells us that any form of smoke — tobacco, burning rubber, chemicals, wood fires — in the lungs is poisonous to human health.

For years, governments and health organizations have tried to dissuade people from smoking, even increasing the tax on cigarettes to an unaffordable level.

Finally, the grocery stores and pharmacy shops stopped selling tobacco products. Hooray!

So now what happens? We are getting a new form of smoke to put into our lungs, if we are so inclined.