COLUMN: Good customer service isn’t to do, but it doesn't mean it's common

Last week I was out for dinner with a friend of mine. While the food was great, it was clearly a slow night for the restaurant. For the entire time we were there I don’t think there were more than two tables occupied at any one time. Sadly for the wait staff of three, it meant a long, boring shift.

The young woman assigned to our table was quite pleasant and did her job well. However, as the night wore on I got more and more frustrated with her constant, and frankly rude, interruption of the discussion my friend and I were having.

She’s not alone in this behaviour. It’s hard to remember the last time when I’ve been dining out and not had the server come up and with out so much as an “excuse me,” force him or herself into the middle of our conversation to inquire if we needed anything.

I get that it comes from the idea of wanting to provide good customer service, but I’d love someone to tell me how my experience is improved by someone ignoring the most basic tenants of politeness and civility to ask if I want a refill of my pop?

Then there was the problem I had with my flight from Buffalo to Raleigh, North Carolina on my recent vacation. The plane that was supposed to take us on the first leg never arrived (for reasons that were never explained to us), so the airline sent a replacement and rebooked all our connections. When the new plane finally arrived (at about the time I was supposed to be landing in Raleigh) it was discovered that no one at the airline remembered to get any flight attendants, which meant a further round of rebooking and me missing the event that was the whole reason for the trip to North Carolina.

I waited until my vacation was over before writing in to complain. I asked some very specific questions and demanded answers. The webform told me that it would be seven to 10 days before I would receive a reply, so I hit send and started the wait.

When the reply came the customer service agent did apologize as sincerely as one can in an e-mail and even addressed the fact that I had missed my football game.

So far, so good.

Then it all fell apart. I was told that they couldn’t (that is to say, wouldn’t) answer any of my questions. Instead, I was treated to a lecture informing me of how fight attendants can’t work more than a certain number of hours. I actually did know that, but the question becomes why did no one at the airline know that when they sent the new plane?

Frankly I was so livid after reading the reply (which is an emotion that I don’t often experience) that I have yet to write back.