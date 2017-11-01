LETTER: New Mohawk on-ramp to 403 would increase traffic chaos

Re: Mohawk on-ramp to 403 ‘stuck in mud,’ says Ferguson (Oct. 26)

Building an on-ramp to Highway 403 from Mohawk Road would add to the absolutely horrendous gridlock caused by huge transport trucks leaving the Hamilton International Airport each and every morning.

This narrow-minded vision would also destroy the environment by increasing the emissions in our quiet residential neighbourhoods and paving over existing green space in our protected biosphere.

Our elected officials should be trying to alleviate gridlock by adding a new lane on both the 403 and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway. There should also be MTO Compass cameras monitoring these main routes for residents to plan their commute.