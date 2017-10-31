COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: Special day raises awareness about seriousness of concussions

On Sept. 15, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board held its first Concussion Awareness Day.

Staff and students from elementary and secondary schools watched the Dr. Mike Evans Concussion management and return to learn YouTube video and participated in concussion learning modules.

The system-wide campaign was designed to raise awareness about the seriousness of concussions, and provide strategies for concussion prevention and identification for students and staff.

The HWCDSB has a concussion steering committee made up of a superintendent of education, the manager of health and safety, and several school administrators, teachers and coaches. The committee was responsible for the development and implementation the board’s concussion protocol.

Some of the committee members also represent the board on the Brain Smart Hamilton steering group, which has been working on raising the awareness of concussions in the greater Hamilton area.

The HWCDSB recognizes that enhanced educational strategies are required to ensure that schools, sports organizations, and health-care professionals recognize concussions and manage them appropriately.

Each school provided copies of the “Parent Pathway for Concussion Care” for all parents so they know how, and where, their children can be cared for in Hamilton in the event their child sustains a concussion.

This resource, developed through the work of Hamilton Public Health and Brain Smart Hamilton, outlines emergency department information, clinics that support concussion care, as well as resources to assist with raising their awareness. Parents need to know that if their child sustains a concussion outside of school, it is imperative that they share this information with the school so that supports can be put in place at school.

Associated with the Concussion Awareness Day was an opportunity for students, staff, coaches and parents to participate in a survey designed to raise awareness for concussion prevention and identification. The HWCDSB is part of a research project led by McMaster University researchers through a Hamilton Community Foundation CHER (Community Health and Education Research) grant.

The HWCDSB hopes to continue with the Concussion Awareness Day. Developing and maintaining a culture of safety within HWCDSB schools is an important step not only in preventing concussions but in reducing injuries of all kinds.