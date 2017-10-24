LETTER: With tourist season over, peace and privacy should return

There is no longer weekend parking for visitors at Spencer Gorge/Webster Falls because residents in the area were sick of people parking around their property and even in their driveways.

Those who visit the falls are now asked to drive to 367 Highway 5 to park their vehicles and take shuttle buses to the falls. Parking is $10 per vehicle and the drive to the falls is $5 per person.

Since this policy has been implemented, I am sure residents near the falls have found a great deal of relief. Now, however, people are parking at the edge of Fisher’s Mill Park. On weekends, they come in their droves.

While we do want to welcome visitors to see our beautiful scenery, this is now causing endless problems at our end of Dundas. We have a home-based business opposite Fisher’s Mill Park and are inundated with visitors asking to use our washroom. It has been necessary for us to put a notice on our front door to advise that public washrooms are not available in our home. People even try to open our front door when we are closed. Many of the visitors come knocking at the door to ask for drinks of water.