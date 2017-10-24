Letter: Gridlock result of trucks leaving Hamilton airport

Re: Highway on-ramp stuck in mud, Oct. 26

Building an off-ramp to Mohawk Road from Highway 403 would create absolutely horrendous gridlocked traffic congestion for the small village of Ancaster.

Large volumes of traffic would bottleneck the single lanes of both Mohawk and Wilson. This narrow-minded vision would also damage the environment through increased emissions in our quiet residential neighbourhoods.

Instead, our elected officials should be looking for ideas to alleviate gridlock on Highway 403 travelling the other direction toward Hamilton.