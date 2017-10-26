EDITORIAL: Open and transparent

Defiant Hamilton Waterfront Trust officials essentially told city councillors that despite public concerns and media criticism, any problems with the organization were much ado about nothing.

Sure, the trust owes the city $396,000 in back taxes, it consistently posts annual deficits, and the Canadian Revenue Agency annulled the trust’s charity status last year. But those problems can be easily explained, said the trust’s chair.

So for critics to call for a value-for-money audit, or to subject the agency to further scrutiny is, as Bob Charters, former Hamilton alderman, stated is “offensive.”

Charters also laid into critics and the media saying during his presentation that, he took exception to the “false accusations (that have) never been proven” about the trust and how it has conducted business. He went to say that asking for further accountability is an insult to board members and volunteers.

This isn’t the first time an agency receiving public money starts shouting at the media and critics when demands are made to become more open and transparent. It shouldn’t be a hardship, but for some organizations the idea of being held accountable is hard to fathom.

For instance, the Hamilton Police Services delayed, criticized, argued and fought tooth and nail — including against Hamilton Community News — to reveal its full budget to the public. Unsurprisingly, the sky didn’t fall when the police finally did it.

Other agencies that receive taxpayer money should be as open as possible on how their operations are managed. In a welcome response, the Library Board recently started live streaming its monthly meetings.

Still, other agencies remain persistently opaque as to how public monies are used and their decisions are made under the archaic notion that they and their volunteers are doing a public good and they should be above criticism.

But as the so-called “misunderstandings” with the Hamilton Waterfront Trust has proven, allowing an organization the leeway to operate in the dark and away from the public eye can create suspicion and mistrust.

Calling for a forensic audit isn’t an “insult” nor an “offense” to the board and the people who serve on it. Instead, it is the first of what should have been long ago an attempt to understand, explain and provide a free-flowing highway of information to the city and the public for all to see.