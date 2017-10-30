THE SKY THIS MONTH: 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar available at telescope clinic

Not sure how to use your telescope, or which type to purchase?

Then come out to the Nov. 17 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers telescope clinic from 6-10 p.m. at the Hamilton Spectator auditorium, 44 Frid St.

You’ll find knowledgeable club members with their telescopes and gear set up to answer all your celestial questions. If you’re thinking about getting into astronomy, you’ll learn where to start, the type of gear you should buy and more importantly avoid.

If you’re already an amateur astronomer, this is a great opportunity to take the hobby to the next level. You’ll learn about CCD imaging, auto guiding and more. An optional non-perishable food donation for the Hamilton Food Share program will also be collected and appreciated at this family friendly event.