THE SKY THIS MONTH: 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar available at telescope clinic

Not sure how to use your telescope, or which type to purchase?
Then come out to the Nov. 17 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers telescope clinic from 6-10 p.m. at the Hamilton Spectator auditorium, 44 Frid St.
You’ll find knowledgeable club members with their telescopes and gear set up to answer all your celestial questions. If you’re thinking about getting into astronomy, you’ll learn where to start, the type of gear you should buy and more importantly avoid.
If you’re already an amateur astronomer, this is a great opportunity to take the hobby to the next level. You’ll learn about CCD imaging, auto guiding and more. An optional non-perishable food donation for the Hamilton Food Share program will also be collected and appreciated at this family friendly event.
While you’re there, don’t forget to purchase the 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar. All photographs are taken by club members and profits go to the club. Here are November stargazing events, which are listed in the 2017 calendar.
Planet watching
Mercury can be seen in the southwestern evening sky. Venus and Mars can be seen in the southeastern sky at dawn. Jupiter is visible in the morning twilight southeastern sky later in the month. Saturn can be seen low in the southwestern evening twilight sky.
Nov. 4: The full moon is called the beaver moon.
Nov. 10: Hamilton Amateur Astronomers annual general meeting 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hamilton Spectator auditorium, 44 Frid St. Free admission, door prizes and everybody is welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected and appreciated. Scheduled speaker is Mitchell Cornell.
Nov. 13: Venus and Jupiter are extremely close together in the southeastern morning twilight sky.
Nov. 15: The crescent moon is below Mars in the southeastern dawn sky.
Nov. 16: The crescent moon is above the pairing of Venus and Jupiter in the south eastern dawn sky.
Nov. 17: The Leonid meteor shower peaks under ideal conditions without the glare of the moon.
Nov. 20: The crescent moon is above Saturn and Mercury in the southwestern evening sky at dusk.
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website (amateurastronomy.org) or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members. Mario Carr, the author of this report, is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca or on Twitter (@MarioCCarr).
