LETTER: Count the cost in legalizing marijuana

Re: Councillor wants limits on pot grows, Oct. 19.

Is Ancaster Councillor Lloyd Ferguson the only one of our elected officials to believe that prime agricultural land should not be used “to grow marijuana to get the city high?”

It is hard to imagine that in the midst of a Canada-wide opioid crises that our federal government wants to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a drug that probably most drug addicts started with.

Certainly, there are more councillors who care for the young people of Hamilton and the region to let this pass without a good fight.

And where is our MP Filomena Tassi, a Roman Catholic chaplain. Can she not get across to our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, of like faith, how detestable and misleading legislation like this can be? Are only kids in the public schools going to be affected?

When decisions have to be made, there is always a cost that must be counted, and although there are many people in it for the money, like Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the price of deeper mental illnesses, broken relationships and poverty cannot be ignored.

Klaas Detmar

Ancaster