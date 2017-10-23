ARLENE VANDERBEEK COLUMN: Keep an eye on storm drains

This Saturday is Scarecrow Saturday, downtown. I hope you’ll join me there. It’s always a fun day, thanks to the Dundas Downtown Business Improvement Area merchants. Thursday, Oct. 26 is, sadly, the last day of shopping at the Dundas Farmers Market for this season. A big thank you to the market management group, manager Stephanie and the vendors for another great year.

Of course, next week is Halloween. I know we’ll all be careful of the little goblins on the night, but let’s take extra care on the days leading up and following, too. Don’t forget to keep your pumpkin so you can bring it and a candle to the band shell in the Driving Park the next evening about 6 p.m. (dusk). Enjoy the annual Dundas Pumpkin Walk until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, which is the night of the annual Christmas tree lighting at Memorial Square, courtesy of the partnership between the Dundas Division of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, the Dundas Downtown BIA and the city. It also kicks off our downtown Dickens of a Christmas. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. and finishes when the children have had the opportunity to greet the jolly gentleman in the red suit.

Don’t forget that Christmas Carol song books are available through my office for your Christmas events, any time after the tree lighting. Individual copies can also be picked up at the Library, Dundas Community Services and Dundas Town Hall. Let us know if you need more than a few by calling 905-546-3190

You may have noticed that work is going on at the Market Street arena. Demolition of the front section has begun to make way for the new addition. I have been advised by our city staff, who are in charge of the project, that the work is on schedule and the extra work required on the library roof will not hold up the arena project. Although both projects are under the same contracting firm, I have been assured that the arena work is being undertaken by a different team. I’ll keep you posted.

One more thing: It’s the time of year to keep our eyes on the storm drains in front of our homes. Remember to keep them clear of leaves so the water can run away freely in the event of a storm.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy fall season.



