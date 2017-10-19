COLUMN: Fire fighting is hard, dangerous work

It’s pretty clear that I’m not cut out to be a firefighter.

I’m sure that at one point in my life I could have made a go of it, but after participating in the Hamilton Fire Department’s hands-on fire fighting event last week, I realized that unless I’m willing to spend a heck of a lot more time on the exercise bike, my next career won’t involve running into burning buildings.

The afternoon was organized by the department to give members of the media and city councillors a taste of some of the things firefighters see in their day-to-day jobs.

First off there’s the turnout gear that’s worn to all calls. The pants and the coat are heavy and well-padded and felt like a comfortable, protective hug. However, if you do any physical activity you soon realize that garments designed to protect you from the heat aren’t particularly good at letting it out.

Once fully kitted out, we were shown how to properly drag an unconscious person out of harm’s way. It looked quite easy, but as soon as I got my hands around the dummy and felt its full adult weight, I knew that this would be work. I huffed and puffed my way through the orange cones, coming to the conclusion that humans weren’t designed to be dragged.

Next we were ushered to a ladder truck and were given the chance to climb 25 metres up to the balcony of the department’s apartment building simulation. Not being afraid of heights and given the gentleness of the angle, the climb was going well until the safety line attached to my back went taught and knocked my helmet down over my face, leaving me only able too see my feet. As an added bit of realism, the higher I got I started to feel the heat from the facility’s lights on my back. It wasn’t fire levels of hot, but hot enough for me to notice and imagine what it would be like to be approaching a burning building via ladder.

Inside the apartments we were run through search and rescue drills to learn how firefighters look for people in a home full of smoke. Running one hand along a wall and sweeping the handle of a sledgehammer into the room, we crept slowly along, checking each room and piece of furniture for anyone who might be passed out. It was quite tedious, but that kind of slow, methodical probing saves lives.

Gearing up again after a break, we jumped into a fire truck and drove a very short distance to the car fire simulator. We dragged 38 mm hoses off the truck and poured water on to the burning shell. While the power of the spray didn’t knock me back, this definitely wasn’t your father’s garden hose.

The final event took us into the burn house where our instructors lit a fire in one of the rooms to give us a chance to experience the heat first hand. While the fire got up to 200 degrees, well less than many structure fires, I could see and feel what it was like to be in a burning structure.

As I stripped off my sweat-soaked gear, I knew I wasn’t going to be asked to join the department anytime soon, but I left with a greater appreciation of what the job requires of those who do make it their career.