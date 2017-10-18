LETTER: Minimum wage hike will have profound impact

Minimum wage was never meant to be a sustainable wage.
It has been my experience that education, skill enhancement and a strong work ethic resulted in promotion and, thus, a higher wage.
It has also been my experience that most unskilled employees do not have the basics to perform the tasks required for the job without hours of on-the-job training.
On-the-job training is not compensated for in my field of work, yet now our government requires the business owner to not only train the employees but to do so at a high rate of pay.
There’s also the possibility that hours may be cut, layoffs may occur and the cost of goods and services will rise.
How then, is the minimum wage worker to yet again make ends meet?
This legislation is definitely going to have a profound impact on my business and I’m not sure how I will be able to manage it.
Melanie Crowther
Dundas Valley Groomers
