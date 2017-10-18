LETTER: Minimum wage hike will have profound impact

Minimum wage was never meant to be a sustainable wage.

It has been my experience that education, skill enhancement and a strong work ethic resulted in promotion and, thus, a higher wage.

It has also been my experience that most unskilled employees do not have the basics to perform the tasks required for the job without hours of on-the-job training.

On-the-job training is not compensated for in my field of work, yet now our government requires the business owner to not only train the employees but to do so at a high rate of pay.