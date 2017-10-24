COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: An intriguing ghostly walking tour of Hamilton

Something I enjoy as much as an eerie ghost story shared on a cool fall evening is exploring the wondrous beauty and splendour that our fine city has to offer. Of course, being able to do both can be magic.

It is particularly stimulating when you return to a neighbourhood you thought you knew well to rediscover something new in something old.

I lived on the west Mountain for nearly 20 years and wrote about a beautiful Carpenter Gothic revival-style mansion just around the corner from where I lived, in my 2012 book Haunted Hamilton.”

I shared tales of Auchmar’s history, its founding owner Isaac Buchanan’s association with notable historic figures like Sir John A. Macdonald. And I shared the fact that the mansion appears to be home to at least three paranormal residents.

The ghost of a little girl appears and vanishes regularly on the building’s second floor. At times she can be heard happily giggling and other times letting out blood curdling screams.

A woman can sometimes be seen floating through the vaulted stone rooms of the basement. And, near the top of the staircase, there is a malicious spirit who enjoys giving ghostly shoves.

Earlier this fall, shortly after writing about it, and wanting to get some promotional photographs for the release of the book Haunted Hospitals, I rediscovered Century Manor, the last surviving building from the Hamilton Asylum for the Insane.

The stately and beautiful Victorian Gothic building, now vacant and empty, across the street from Auchmar and behind the new St. Joseph’s Healthcare Centre at West 5th and Fennell, is awash with legends of disembodied screams heard clear through the night (perhaps echoes from the building’s history of electroconvulsive therapy treatment of its patients) and a pair of ghostly nurses who appear out of nowhere and vanish into thin air.

Apart from the majesty of these two beautiful historic buildings on Hamilton Mountain, I now have a spectacular historic ghostly running/walking path mapped out that takes me from my new home downtown, up the picturesque path and stairs that connect James Street South with Upper James, through the beautiful Southam, Centremount and Inch Park neighbourhoods and then back down the Mountain via Sam Lawrence Park and along the Jolly Cut, offering up a spectacular view of the city.

My circuitous ghostly tour walking route, of course, leads me back down to The Winking Judge on Augusta street, a bar with its own unique legends of a ghost affectionately referred to as “The Judge.” The perfect stop where I can bend the ears of the regulars with historic tales of some of Hamilton’s historic ghosts.