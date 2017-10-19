EDITORIAL: Barriers to road safety

Over the last five years Hamilton city council has been under rising pressure to improve the safety conditions along the Red Hill Valley and Lincoln Alexander parkways.

During that time there has been more than twice as many crashes on the Red Hill than on the Linc, with six deaths within that time involving cars losing control, crossing the grassy median and ending up in the opposite lanes of traffic.

This week a few of those grieving family members appeared before the public works committee pleading through tear-streamed eyes for councillors to install barriers along both roadways.

In their opinions, barriers would have saved their sons and daughters’ lives by preventing their vehicles from plowing through the medians and colliding with oncoming vehicles.

Their position is bolstered by a 2015 safety study that suggested median barriers could prevent crossover crashes. However, the report adds that whichever barrier is installed could also increase other types of collisions.

Council and public works staff have taken improving the safety of both roadways seriously. Over the last few years the city has installed “cat’s eye” road markings, rumble strips, improved road markings and put up 45 larger speed limit signs. Staff also said the Red Hill will be repaved in an attempt to counter suggestions the roadway is slippery, especially during and after rain storms.

Councillors have even gone so far as to suggest to the province the need for widening the Red Hill and Linc to six lanes.

Hamilton police have also stepped up efforts at controlling the speed of motorists along the Red Hill. In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, officers were camped out on the upbound lanes of the Red Hill picking off speeding motorists, part of a crackdown on aggressive drivers that began in December 2016.

The reality though is the parkways’ safety issues would seem to be a combination of factors. A recent analysis by police of the collisions along both roadways found the most common element in fatal collisions was speed, followed by inattention and intoxication.

Another impact is the increasing traffic along both roadways, compounded by the ever-expanding residential development across Hamilton that only adds to the daily traffic jams during peak periods.