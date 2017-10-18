LETTER: Taxpayers need to have a say during union negotiations

Re: College strike

Another school year, another strike.

The ongoing issues in the education sector tell us one thing: we need more choice.

Parents with children in elementary and high school know this issue all too well. College students, many new, are getting a taste of what life will be like as a taxpayer.

Many students are calling for a refund on their tuition for each day classes are missed due to strikes, and they have every reason to do so.

All too often, the people of this province are taken hostage by negotiations between governments and unions, and almost always with little or no say in the matter. At this level, where one party is directly paying for a service such as college education, it needs to be addressed.

If this is going to continue as a norm in Ontario, there needs to be a line drawn where taxpayers and those spending money on services get a say at the table.

Waiting for an election to happen and hoping the next government does something isn't an option.

It's time to let those who pay the bills have a say. And there's no better time than now.

Sarah Warry-Poljanski