MP Bob Bratina Column: Tax fairness a key point of our election platform

Over the next short while, you will be hearing more about the government's response to consultations with Canadians on the proposed tax reforms.

In September, I held a town hall in Stoney Creek attended by over 100 people. I relayed your comments from that evening, as well as from the letters and emails I received, directly to the finance minister. I'm pleased to say that Minister Bill Morneau has thanked us for helping his department determine specific details of the proposed legislation. Tax fairness was an important part of our election platform and we are carrying it out based on input from stakeholders.

Your voice does make a difference. Our government has listened, and will make refinements where necessary to the proposed tax changes for incorporated businesses to make sure there are no unintended consequences.

Areas addressed specifically by the government include transferring the family farm or small business to the next generation. We recognize the importance of maintaining family farms and want to work with Canadians to ensure we don't affect the transfer of a family business.

Another area we received feedback on that will be addressed is enabling women to set aside funds to cover maternity leave. The government will conduct a gender-based analysis on finalized proposals, to ensure any changes to the tax system promote gender equity.

This week, we are celebrating Small Business Week and so it was timely that our promise to reduce taxes for small business was announced, which puts us well below countries like the U.S. and Germany. We know that small businesses are the backbone of communities and to assist them, their tax rate is being reduced to nine per cent.

In my previous column, I put out a call for youth between the ages of 14 and 24 to apply for my Constituency Youth Council and was pleased to see so much interest. Out of the many applications, 20 were chosen to represent their peers on this year’s youth council and they met for the first time last week. It was great to get to see such smart and eager young adults want to learn more about government, offer their insights and put their energy and talents together to plan a community service project. You’ll no doubt hear more about them in the months to come.

On a final note, the sad news that our Sears store at Eastgate Square is closing is troubling at many levels. As a longtime customer, I feel I know many of the staff personally and have always found them to be friendly, helpful and efficient. The loss of their jobs is made worse by concerns over severance and especially pensions, because many employees are long-term and ready for retirement. It’s unfortunate because the Eastgate Square location was such a high performing store in terms of sales. I'm told that the store will likely operate until the end of January.





