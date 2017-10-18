LETTER: Hamilton taxpayers are right to be appalled over ward boundary change

Re: Democracy for dummies (Editorial, Oct. 12)

Last year, Hamilton council spent $270,000 of taxpayer money on a consultant's report addressing the grossly unbalanced wards making up Hamilton council.

This year, council scrapped that report, deciding instead to implement its own version. Closer examination of their recommendations could possibly result in an interpretation of gerrymandering. It certainly does not resolve the inequities of the current situation.

A couple of residents decided to challenge council's decision to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), which handles such matters. Now we hear council and one of the residents have reached a compromise. I believe the only option should be one of the two consultant's choices and that decision must be made by the OMB.

Hamilton taxpayers have a right to be appalled by council's secret arrangement. Pressure needs to be applied to the OMB to force a solution on the self-serving members of Hamilton council.

Hamiltonians need to contact the OMB and make their voices heard since councillors, once again, refuse to do that for which they are elected and paid.

Don Phillips

Hamilton Mountain

