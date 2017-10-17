COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: Glaring omission of history corrected at National Holocaust Monument

A couple of weeks ago, a question I raised in the House of Commons set off an apology the federal heritage minister and a hasty removal (and a promised eventual replacement) of the plaque that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dedicated along with the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa on Sept. 27.

I’ll back up a bit to provide some background.

The issue at hand is that the key plaque illustrating the purpose of the monument failed to mention the anti-Semitism that gave rise to the Holocaust and the historical fact that it was six million Jews that were murdered by the Nazis as a result.

At a time when the Canadian Parliament, police forces, the Jewish community and others have been noticing and debating the alarming rise in anti-Semitism in Canada and the world, it was and remains important that this serious omission not go unchallenged. Even if it was a serious oversight.

How could we claim to be vigilant in working to stamp out anti-Semitism on the one hand, while on the other we don’t even acknowledge it at the entrance of our own national monument dedicated to remembering the most horrific consequences of letting anti-Semitism go unchecked?

In that context, the wording of the now-removed plaque dedicated by Prime Minister Trudeau was wholly insufficient in more ways than one.

No mention that Jews were the predominant victims of the Holocaust. No mention of the astounding number of Jews murdered in that act of genocide. No mention of anti-Semitism.

The inscription was lengthy enough — a total of seven lines and two full sentences.

Was it an obvious omission? Yes. Was it profound? Yes.

But why? Why is it too easy for the National Capital Commission and the Department of Canadian Heritage, whose logos are on the plaque, to have ignored historical fact?