LETTER: Cemetery signs more appropriate for a dog park

Grove Cemetery is a beautiful and historic part of Dundas and a treasure worth preserving.
However, for some unknown reason, the beautiful entrance gate with its wrought iron crown was recently demolished and taken away. It was replaced by two cheap metal signs more appropriate for a leash-free dog park.
The old gate should be reconstructed as soon as possible.
Bill Curley
Dundas
