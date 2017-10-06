COLUMN: Newspapers aren't what’s broken, Minister

Last week Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly announced that her government decided to do nothing to help the financially challenged newspaper industry saying: “Our approach will not be to bail out industry models that are no longer viable.”

Leaving aside the fact that her statement is inconsistent with the policies of her own government (cough, cough, Bombardier), it’s also an indefensible conclusion based on her own assertion about the importance of local news.

Joly’s remarks to the Economic Club of Canada show a shockingly poor grasp of the realities of Canadian journalism — from content generation, to consumer choice and even the role of the CBC.

Quality news content isn’t free. It takes time, effort and skill to produce and, justifiably, those who create it want to be paid for their efforts (journalists need to eat too). It’s also a fact that local journalism is expensive to produce, because you can’t run copy from a wire service or rely on research done by others. You have to do it all yourself, which is why Hamilton Community News has invested in a staff of nine full-time journalists.

Joly seems to believe that without the money to pay for it, important local stories will magically still get written. It’s a bit like believing that we no longer need farmers because we have grocery stores. Google, Facebook, Twitter and the like produce no news of their own and rely on the work of journalists (for which they pay nothing) to drive views and engagement on their platforms. Not only that, but these foreign companies have been sucking up the advertising dollars (the very dollars used by newspapers to produce the content in the first place) not just from private businesses, but from governments themselves.

And really, why shouldn’t they? After all, no one reads printed newspapers anymore.

Except that’s a lie. According to industry data, 82 per cent of Ontarians read their community newspaper. That number climbs even higher when you add in those who read our content exclusively on our digital platforms.

Why would anyone, corporate or government, want to spend their money in a medium that has readership numbers like that?

To get around the inconvenient problem of disappearing revenue equalling disappearing journalism, Joly holds the CBC up as a paragon of local journalism. Now, I like the CBC and respect the work that it does, but to say that its journalism is local for most Canadians is another lie. When it comes to international, national and even provincial news they do an excellent job, but unless you live in a community that’s home to a CBC station/website you’re out of luck. Listen to the local CBC radio news and count the number of stories about places outside Toronto, then flip through this paper and see how many stories there are from outside your community and tell me which is truly your local news.

Asking for help from the government is one of the last things newspapers want to do, but we believe that local news is important to Canadians and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to provide it to them.