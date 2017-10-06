Maria Pearson column: Practise safety during Fire Prevention Week

Fall is here, and with it fall cleanup around the yards.

Here's a reminder that leaf and yard waste should not be put in the green cart. Use paper bags or open garbage containers. This material is not processed at the compost facility on Burlington Street. It is taken to the Glanbrook landfill and allowed to break down over the year to turn into mulch. I can’t say it often enough, please no plastic bags.

Oct. 8-14 is Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 ways out!”

Fire and smoke moves faster than you can. There’s no time to figure out how to escape your home after a fire starts. Practise an escape plan before there is a fire, so you and your family can get out safely. Be prepared in advance with these simple steps: assess the needs of everyone in your home; make sure there are working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside sleeping areas; make sure everyone knows the sound of the smoke alarm; identify all possible exits (windows and doors) and make sure they work. Know two ways out of all areas. If possible, everyone must know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Assign someone to help those who need assistance. Identify a safe meeting place outside. Call 911 from outside the home. Practise your home fire escape plan at least twice a year and have everyone participate. To know is to be safe! For more information on events being held throughout the week, go to www.hamilton.ca/fire.

October is also the time to enjoy the changing colours and the Fall Garden and Mum Show, from Oct. 20 to 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gage Park Greenhouse. This year is the 97th annual show, which is themed "Under the Big Top," and features dramatic floral displays, out of this world oasis features, and over 95,000 blooms. Learn more at www.hamiltonmumshow.ca.

Also, hats off to Gospel for Asia located at 245 King Street East. They will be hosting an outdoor Family Fall Festival on Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone! There will be homemade treats, activities for children and adults, face painting, bouncy castle, and family fun. Come out and join your neighbours for free food, activities, and some good old-fashioned fun!

Lastly, Oct. 3 was a very exciting day. A media release went out confirming that the City of Hamilton hit a record-setting milestone: $1 Billion in building permits in nine months. The city officially surpassed $1 billion in construction for 2017, at $1,003,737,444, as of Sept. 29, which represents 6,606 building projects in the residential, institutional, and commercial and industrial sectors. This also marks the sixth and seventh consecutive time over the last eight years, and the earliest point in the year that the city has hit this significant milestone. It is definitely great news. If you are waiting for a building permit, be patient. Staff are working as hard as they can to get them reviewed and approved.