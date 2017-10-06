TED MCMEEKIN COLUMN: Incredible inspiration at Invictus

English poet William Ernest Henley closed his famous poem Invictus with the words, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” Henley was an amputee and his poem came to symbolize never giving up. Indeed, the word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered.’

In this spirit, His Royal Highness Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, after his own personal experience in the military.

The games embody the fighting spirit of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel — and what these tenacious men and women can achieve, postinjury.

For 11 days last month, Ontario was extremely proud to host the Invictus Games and welcome 550 athletes from 17 nations around the world. Over 60,000 spectators packed venues to cheer on our wounded warriors — and every event was sold out.

I was humbled to be a provincial representative at the games on behalf of the premier. The week began with a multi-faith celebration, which connected many faiths under one roof to honour the role spirituality plays in service members’ lives, while promoting peace and harmony.

I had the opportunity to meet and personally thank Prince Harry for founding the games and for his work of not only changing the world, but changing the way we think about it.

It was an absolute privilege to hand out medals to our Team Canada women for their amazing victories in golf, as well as medals for women’s hand cycling.

Invictus was a week full of incredible inspiration — whether it be witnessing American triple amputee Mike Nicholson nail a 150-yard drive on the golf course, seeing hand bike cyclists with no legs power down the race course or watching archery where competitors without arms manoeuvre the bow with the strength of only their mouth.

Touring the athlete’s village to meet the competitors and thank volunteers, it was clear the games foster camaraderie, promote recovery and provide a sense of belonging to all involved. These heroes personify determination, commitment and perseverance.

At Invictus, one’s pride comes not from getting to the finish line, but just getting to the starting line.