LETTER: EQAO scores don't show what students really know about math

Re: High home prices don’t mean best EQAO scores, says Zoocasa (Oct. 5)

No, high home prices don’t mean best EQAO scores. But the question is what do EQAO scores mean?

As the math curriculum is currently written, critical arithmetic is de-emphasized.

Grade 8 students should have thorough knowledge of fractional arithmetic and four standard algorithms, automatic recall of times tables and all basic facts, decimals, percentage and ratio. Without these, students are deprived of a sound mathematical education — no ifs, ands or buts.

High school education is compromised, as are post-secondary options and dreams. The curriculum and associated EQAO tests harm the education of Sacred Heart students. In Ancaster schools, the necessary outside tutoring is often in place by grade 3.

Ancaster parents can and do ensure that in a way Sacred Heart families cannot.

It is vital to realize that EQAO tests are problem-solving tests and tell us little about student knowledge of critical arithmetic.

Similar problems can be found with writing and reading education. It’s well past time to stop harming the education of thousands of Ontario students.

Teresa Murray

Hamilton Mountain

