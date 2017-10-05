LETTER: Plan will divide our already-struggling neighbourhood

Re: ‘Compromise’ agreement on revised ward structure gets nod, Oct. 5.

In its very last sentence, this article incorrectly states that the OMB agreement “removes Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and incorporates it into Ward 13 (Dundas).”

Only the parts of Ainslie Wood north of Main Street will be moved to Ward 13. The majority of Ainslie Wood will remain in Ward 1.

The Ainslie Wood Community Association and Coun. Aidan Johnson oppose this change and hope that it is rejected by the board. This plan will divide our already-struggling neighbourhood — first we lost our public school and all other public services, now we’re losing our identity. As well, we have grave doubts that the Dundas councillor will have the knowledge or the motivation to be an effective advocate for residents who are distinct from old Dundas in terms of geography, culture and household wealth.

Did Arlene VanderBeek vote in favour of annexing part of Ainslie Wood?

Does she understand our community’s unique concerns — zero public facilities and services, out-of-control landlords of student lodging homes, riotous street parties, unsafe streets for pedestrians, political marginalization, high levels of poverty, etc.?

Will she commit to attending meetings of the Ainslie Wood Community Association and assuring the people of Ainslie Wood that, even though they are newcomers to Ward 13, they will get just as much attention and resources as those in Dundas proper?

We predict that this proposal will hurt the people of Ainslie Wood just as much as the closure of Prince Philip school did. We’ve had nothing but bad news for many, many years.

Unlike Flamborough, we are clearly not considered a “unique community of interest” — so, like Cinderella in the fairy tale, we again and again get abused and neglected by elitist politicians who clearly don’t care about us.

Mark Coakley