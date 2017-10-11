COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: There's a world beyond opioids for pain control

A couple of years ago, my ambitious downhill skiing expedition on the beautiful Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania turned out to be a terrible slip-and-fall accident.

Being a newbie at downhill skiing, I completely lost control and crashed, which twisted my knee badly. I could barely walk and suffered a terrible pain in my knees for several days. The doctor offered me prescriptions for strong painkillers like Tylenol 3 or Percocet, which I refused.

Interestingly, I was able to overcome my pain within few weeks without any painkillers.

Sadly, we live in a society where we have easy access to opioid painkillers. Most of the clinicians who work in the field of pain management would agree it is very easy for a patient to start an opioid drug and, as time goes by, it would be really hard to come off it. Many of these patients unknowingly will get addicted to opioid drugs and when they don’t get enough medication through prescriptions they may have to depend on street opioids.

Shockingly, one out of every seven Ontarians is consuming some kind of opioid drug. Last year in Ontario, more than nine million opioid prescriptions were filled. These prescriptions were intended to treat pain from simple procedures such as wisdom tooth extraction to severe cancer-related pain.

There is no doubt that we need to use these drugs, especially in conditions like cancer pain. One should be cautious in using opioids for chronic back pain, fibromyalgia and nerve pain, as it does more harm than good in the long run.

There is enough evidence that, if one suffers chronic non-cancer pain, it is better to choose nonopioid pain control methods. Fortunately, we have so many drug-free options out there.

The key is that we have to be patient when we deal with pain. Any chronic pain is going to take several weeks to months to respond. We now have research that supports non-drug options for pain control. People with chronic pain will respond well to physiotherapy, chiropractic treatment, anti-inflammatory diet and yoga.

The pain clinics are now focusing more on building strong mind and body rather than using drugs. Mental health plays a key role in pain management; I have seen many patients who were able to give up their opioid drug by improving mental health.

Next time you or your loved one experiences pain, encourage them to try non-drug treatment options. Their pain control outcome will be much better than using opioids.