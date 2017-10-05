Perchance to dream

Hamilton would seem to be pulling on its big boy pants by agreeing last week to spend upwards of half a million dollars to somehow entice the world’s third largest retailer to set up shop in the city.

Only a few weeks before councillors were adamantly against bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games because of cost — where Hamilton was almost assured of getting the event. Yet now, civic politicians are tripping over themselves to become at last count one of the 101 North American cities, states, provinces and counties vying to land Amazon’s proposed second headquarters that will supposedly rival its massive Seattle operation.

Hamilton will hire public relations, land strategy experts and who knows who with the $500,000 — $250,000 will come from taxpayers, while the rest is expected to be donated by the private sector and institutions — for the opportunity to submit a bid to Amazon by the Oct. 19 deadline.

Realistically, Hamilton has a better chance of using the half million dollars to buy lottery tickets than it does of convincing Amazon head Jeff Bezos to steer his company to the Steel City.

But let’s just say Hamilton did win the coveted Amazon prize over such contestants as Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Dallas and Washington D.C. What next? One of the most important criteria that Amazon is demanding will be financial incentives from the municipality and province. That will mean abatement of sales, income and property taxes, free utilities, maybe free infrastructure projects and other corporate giveaways. Experts expect that corporate welfare for Amazon could top out to billions of dollars over many years.

To be sure the financial prize is almost worth Hamilton politicians willing to swallow their hard won social justice principles: 50,000 people on an urban campus and $5 billion in investment over 15 years.

Not only would Hamilton politicians be exorcising their beliefs in providing corporate giveaways, but by allowing Amazon to land with a thud in Hamilton, it would no doubt exacerbate the already current economic inequality, while also driving up residential and commercial retail properties.

But the so-called “Hamazon” dream the city’s business and political gatekeepers have coined shouldn’t be a concern. Because in the real world, Bezos won’t pick Hamilton over Denver, Detroit or North Carolina. If Hamilton wants to dabble in some wild Amazon chase and play make believe with taxpayers’ money to promote the city it would seem to be some community hubris, albeit expensive exercise in futility to show the public Hamilton is a player in the global economy.