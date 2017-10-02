LETTER: City needs to let go of business ventures

What’s next for the Waterfront Trust?

This is just another chapter in the abhorrently abysmal incompetence of the City the Hamilton.

The majority of city councillors come from a big union background. Big unions are usually against big business.

Our city council has shown time and time again that we are either closed for business or completely incompetent to own and operate a business.

Our ambitious city is on the cusp of greatness. We have already turned the corner but, yet again, now another huge stumbling block of failure with the Hamilton Waterfront Trust. Are we destined to sabotage our own fate? Are we destined to be underachievers? City council should have learned from the Pan Am stadium debacle, or the Hamilton International Airport’s underachievement or the current LRT inconsistencies or the West Harbor failures or the failed attempt to run and operate the Chedoke ski park and golf course. The city needs to let go of our business ventures and allow true, real professionals to take over.

Privatizing our arms-length agencies would allow for a much stronger and more intelligent ownership and operation. At the very least maybe they could file their income taxes and pay their HST.

Darrell J Hicks

Ancaster