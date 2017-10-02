LETTER: Those with sizable incomes will survive tax loophole closure

The closing of small business tax loopholes is a good thing. Contrary to the horror stories being spread by those who benefit from those tax loopholes, closing them will not affect “mom and pop” stores simply because those stores do not make enough money. The proposed tax changes will affect businesses earning more than $150,000 a year. Two-thirds of small businesses earn less than $73,000 each year.

Neither will the proposed reforms kill the family farm or prevent farmers from passing them down to family members. Farmers are helped by other tax advantages, such as a $1 million lifetime capital gains exemption.

The people who benefit most from the tax loopholes targeted for closing are those in the top one per cent whose income is over $2 million annually.

The former assistant chief statistician of StatsCan, Michael Wolfson, noted that both federal and provincial governments are foregoing at least $500,000 each year in income revenues because of private companies using present tax loopholes for income splitting. That $500,000 could be used to improve health care, in much need of help, as we know. That money could be used to provide safe water for our Indigenous people. That money could be used to provide mental health services, especially for our young people, who are dealing with challenges that we older ones never had to encounter. The people who benefit from the present loopholes will still survive very well indeed if those loopholes are closed.