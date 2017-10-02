LETTER: Educate drivers on how to drive safely and courteously

Re: Driver behaviour, not design, causing crashes, Sept. 21, Letters.

I agree completely with this letter from Sept. 21.

My wife and I have just returned from four-and-a-half weeks in England and Germany, where the roads are considerably narrower and the speeds are significantly higher, and don’t recall seeing carnage on those roads.

In the English countryside, the two-lane winding roads are extremely narrow, with tall vegetation growing right to the edge of the road. Visibility is severely limited yet the cars drive 80-90 km/h. At times, the distance between the car mirrors looked to be centimetres and I often winced as we passed oncoming vehicles. I didn’t drive in England (I’m not even sure that I have the skills to drive there), yet our relatives took it in stride. Their cars and roads didn’t appear to be any better than ours — it was only their driving skills and attentiveness that were better.

In Germany, the speeds on the highways were very high and I had no problems driving at 180 km/h where it was permitted. No car sat in the passing lane. No one passed on the right side. Whenever a car came up from behind, the car ahead moved over to allow the faster vehicle to pass. There wasn’t any aggressive driving or apparent anger at other drivers. Everyone knew how to drive and what was expected. On the narrower two-lane roads between small towns, the speeds were still 100 km/h, with no barriers or medians. I didn’t see any accidents or damaged vehicles.

As stated by the letter writer, there is no reason for a car to cross the median, other than driver error (or in the rare example of black ice in the winter). Modern highways and cars are designed to be driven at speed. We don’t need to lower the speeds on our roads. We need to educate drivers on how to drive safely and courteously.

Norbert Petz

Ancaster



