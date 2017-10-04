LETTER: Hamilton council's anti-poverty strategy doesn't stop job losses

Hamilton councillors seems to be at it again as they argue over their $50-million anti-poverty strategy.

Ironically, I was at the movies last week and noticed that self-checkouts now occupy 90 per cent of the counter.

Not one human worker was present when I arrived, other than when I complained about the machine screwing up.

I am just wondering what city council and our mayor are doing to counteract the liberal policies that are going to cause 90,000 job losses in Ontario.

When Tim Hudak ran and the threat of the 100,000 public sector job cuts came out, everyone panicked.

Today, however, many people who are just starting out and working hard to try and get ahead are going to lose their jobs and no one seems too concerned.

Why? Do we just keep upping the anti-poverty strategy cash to help these people pay their rent? Do we continue with obscene tax increases on the middle class, or do we stop with these self-destructive policies?

These short-term gain, long-term loss schemes never work out and people always suffer in the end. Stop kicking the can down the road and try something else.

Sarah Warry-Poljanski

Hamilton Mountain

