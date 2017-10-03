LETTER: Most of Hamilton council fails to ask the right questions

They did it in January of this year and they did it again last week.

Hamilton council, that group of many bodies long past their best-before date, has been stirred to shrill denunciation of a fellow councillor. The reason is the same both times: having the temerity to question committee handling of finances.

There are a number of requisites to being a capable and effective councillor. You need to be aware of the subject at hand. How many councillors read the request before them?

You should understand the business math behind any request — how many councillors have the necessary background to make such an evaluation?