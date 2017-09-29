COLUMN: Some great ideas and interesting questions I brought back from vacation

Every time I cross the border coming back to Canada I’m worried that I’m going to raise the suspicions of the customs agent because of how little I’m bringing back with me.

I’m not a shopper and have no desire to fill my home with tacky knick-knacks emblazoned with the name of some place I’ve visited, so my suitcase doesn’t bulge much more than it did on the way down.

What I do bring back in bulk (other than snapshots of questionable quality) is intelligence about the places I go, what they do right, and what they do wrong, which I can apply to the places I call home.

I recently spent time in and around Nashville, Tennessee and I filled my mental suitcase to the point of bursting with ideas and questions.

Being a politics nerd, my first stop was the state capital, where I was shocked to learn that the state’s legislators are all part-time, sitting from January to May at the latest. My question to the tour guide was how on earth elected officials could avoid conflicts of interest considering that the vast majority of their incomes came from outside the legislature. She hemmed and hawed and said that they try to keep folks off committees that they could use to further their own interests. Now, I’m not one who believes that you need to be crooked to get into politics, but I’m not sure I would trust that 132 people will always work for the common good when their livelihoods are involved.

The traffic in Nashville is also some of the worst I’ve ever seen. During rush hour, I missed my exit on I-40 and had to loop around. I kid you not, it took me 40 minutes to go a single block. The tie-up wasn’t due to an accident, but rather to the poor design of the interchange and a traffic light that only let few cars make it to the highway during each cycle. It really made me appreciate the efficiency of our highways, parkways and expressways, and how important synchronized lights can be.

However, it wasn’t all bad. On many busy intersections in the pedestrian-filled downtown, they had “scramble” crosswalks where all traffic is stopped and those on foot can cross in any direction. While these are wonderful ideas, the pattern of just who stopped when seemed completely random, which led to a lot of dangerous wait-time-induced jaywalking.

I was also impressed when my tour bus took us past a large subdivision that looked like the set of a movie taking place in 1950s suburbia. The well-maintained homes were surrounded by grass and trees and appeared to be every bit the idyllic neigbhourhood. However, this wasn’t some upscale, gated community, but social housing. It just goes to show what can be done with vision and the proper resources.

On Saturday night I took in a college football game which saw Vanderbilt University beat Kansas State (then ranked #18 in the Associated Press poll) 14-7. Needless to say, that fired up the fans, some of whom started chanting “We want Bama,” in reference to their next opponent, the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. I’m sure they were much quieter after Vandy lost that game 59-0.

Needless to say, I didn’t bring any of that hubris back with me.